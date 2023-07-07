Daily Schmankerl: Inter Milan could make strong move for Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer, also bring back Romelu Lukaku; Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and AC Milan getting even closer; Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United; Kylian Mbappé could bolt PSG; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Yann Sommer could be parting ways as Inter Milan prepares a bid for the Swiss goalkeeper:

Inter Milan could move for Keylor Navas or Yann Sommer as an experienced replacement for captain Samir Handanovic. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri are likely to say goodbye to their captain, and that they are thinking about their strategy in goal in light of this fact.

Reports of a potential move did not end with that Gazzetta dello Sport news, though. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also hit Twitter:

Understand Inter have opened talks to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern. #Inter



ℹ️ He’s on top of list alongside Anatolij Trubin, club now considering to invest on both if André Onana joins Man United.



Sommer was already on Inter list last January. He wants the move. pic.twitter.com/xijrMYielS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Romano added more context later as well:

More on Yann Sommer. There’s an exit clause into his contract to let him leave for same fee invested by Bayern to sign him.



Bayern have Mamardashvili on their list as new GK — as revealed earlier this week. Deal will depend on Valencia’s asking price. pic.twitter.com/Jp3baiOZkv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also put out the information that he had:

Concrete talks between Bayern & #Sommer about his future will start after his vacations. Nothing decided yet.



But it’s correct: @Inter is an option for him as #Onana is on verge to join #MUFC.



➡️ But no negotiations with Bayern yet

➡️ No agreements between Inter & Sommer

➡️… pic.twitter.com/mbM1ZXqxfr — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 6, 2023

Undoubtedly, Sommer will move on and Inter Milan might be a decent landing spot, all things considered. While he took some criticism for his positioning at Bayern Munich, Sommer was an absolutely necessary transfer last winter and put forth many strong efforts during his time with the club.

Chelsea FC and USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic is getting closer to a move to AC Milan:

AC Milan and Chelsea will have final direct contact on Friday to get Pulisic deal done. ⚫️ #ACMilan



Milan, confident to have green light in 24/48h.



Pulisic personally asked Chelsea to go and try new experience after multiple negotiations collapsed for his exit in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lPRhOiW3Zo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

It seems as if rumored Bayern Munich transfer target and Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund is firmly on Manchester United’s radar:

EXCL: #MUFC to bid for Atalanta & Denmark striker Rasmus Højlund. Story with @JBurtTelegraph https://t.co/WiitMVkLpz — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 6, 2023

Højlund has great potential, but seems like he might need a little more seasoning to reach it. A move to the Red Devils will surely be a fit financially for the Dane, but developmentally he could struggle.

Kylian Mbappé has about a month to sort out whether or not he seriously wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain:

With club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi setting a public ultimatum to Kylian Mbappé at Luis Enrique’s unveiling yesterday afternoon, the transfer saga concerning the Frenchman’s future could reach a conclusion as early as the end of this month. Mbappé has effectively been given until the end of the month to trigger the one-year extension on his contract, which as it stands expires at the end of next season. The Ligue 1 champions are desperate not to lose the France captain on a free transfer in 2024, and as such will look to sell him this summer otherwise – even if the forward himself has said he intends to remain in the French capital next season. According to RMC Sport this afternoon, PSG are asking for €200m to free Mbappé of the final year of the lucrative contract he signed in the spring of 2022. Mbappé, meanwhile, would want the equivalent of what he is set to earn this upcoming season with the Ligue 1 champions.

Even Real Madrid might not be able to afford that much.

While Bayern Munich is expected to have an impactful summer transfer window, this period feels like the calm before the storm.

Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro are signed, sealed, and delivered, while Kim Min-jae is expected to follow suit quickly (potentially by the time you read this!).

Otherwise, there is A LOT of rumbling, but not much action otherwise for the Bavarians. As it stands, this seems like a good time to take a step back and look at the big picture of what is going on — including the BPW staff earning another award (thanks to all of you!).

Let’s get to it:

Some thoughts on BPW nailing down another “Best Club Podcast” Award from World Soccer Talk.

Where things stand on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane — and why there are reasons to feel both optimistic and pessimistic. Plus, the new pecking order of things should Kane opt to stay put in London.

Addressing the bizarre situations with Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Marcel Sabitzer, and Sadio Mane.

Why the Leon Goretzka situation is likely coming to a head soon enough.

Granit Xhaka finally made his much anticipated move to Bayer Leverkusen:

Robin Gosens has been linked closely to Union Berlin, but Wolfsburg might be trying to swoop in as well:

❗️X News #Gosens: Negotiations are ongoing. No deal is collapsed yet.



➡️ Understand it’s a race between @fcunion & @VfL_Wolfsburg at this stage!



Still talks and ideas about a loan with an obligation to buy. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/AmbFoEURDh — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 5, 2023

Romelu Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan and now the Italian club wants to bring him back:

Inter have decided to approach Chelsea again for Romelu Lukaku. Negotiations will restart in the next days, after Inter closed Frattesi deal. #CFC



Talks will take place around loan with mandatory buy option — but still at early stages. pic.twitter.com/NwPtSxbBaz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Rudy Galetti is also reporting that things are getting close to an agreement:

#Inter are confident to reach an agreement with #Chelsea for #Lukaku.



The ⚫️ are ready to propose an onerous loan (~£5/6m) with buy obligation set at ~£25/27m.



#CFC want to part ways with Romelu definitely: #AlHilal still interested, but he only desires Inter. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/H3oYCU3p0F — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 5, 2023

Thiago Alcantara has stiff-armed a big offer from the Saudis:

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has rejected the offer of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, sources have confirmed to 90min. Former Liverpool manager Steven Gerrard is also now employed in the Middle East, taking the Al Ettifaq job on Monday, and 90min understands that Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho are on his immediate list of transfer targets. The interest in Liverpool players past and present doesn’t stop there, with Spanish midfielder Thiago also approached about heading over to Saudi Arabia. But sources have told 90min that the 32-year-old has rejected the opportunity to discuss a move away from Anfield, and has no current ambition to leave the club.

Maybe ineednoname will prove to have Bran Stark-like vision?

