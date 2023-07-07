Bayern Munich meet Giorgi Mamardashvili’s management as transfer pursuit heats up

Bayern Munich seem to have identified their next top candidate to eventually succeed Manuel Neuer between the sticks: Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili. The club have reportedly already met with the soon-to-be 23-year-old Georgian keeper’s representatives, but with an in flux transfer situation at the position at the club, the pursuit is not yet advanced.

From Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, via @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are scouting Giorgi Mamardashvili and there was a meeting between [technical director Marco] Neppe and the goalkeeper’s management. But the club is not planning to submit an offer soon. No agreement with player/Valencia. Bayern are unwilling to pay €20-30m for a potential #2 [@Plettigoal]

Neuer’s delayed injury recovery and uncertainty around Sven Ulreich’s long-term future with the club also factor into the urgency behind the situation. But if Bayern aren’t prepared to spend now, they may have to go into the season with just the pair, amid the expected exits of Yann Sommer and Alexander Nübel.

However, if Bayern do shell out, could it also put into question Ulreich’s status for next season? The long-standing deputy has been a comfortable #2 to Neuer, but saw him passed up for an opportunity to play last season when the club acquired Sommer in the winter transfer window instead. If Bayern land a replacement backup — who will need some playing time in cup competitions — will Ulreich be content to stick around?

