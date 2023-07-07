Raphaël Guerreiro’s Bayern Munich jersey number confirmed

Incoming Bayern Munich player Raphaël Guerreiro will don the #22 for the Bavarians. The Portuguese star, who has excelled both at left-back and in midfield for Borussia Dortmund, trades in his #13, which at Bayern is occupied by striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Guerreiro succeeds countryman João Cancelo in the #22, as the two-way fullback returns to Manchester City after his half-season loan in Germany. Previously the number was worn by defensive midfielder Marc Roca (now at Leeds United) and forward Serge Gnabry (now the #7).

Confirmed: Raphaël Guerreiro will wear the #22 shirt at FC Bayern pic.twitter.com/6CXdMUoN4S — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 3, 2023

Here’s to making a lot of Bundesliga opponents see double when they go up against him!

