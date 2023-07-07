 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Raphaël Guerreiro’s Bayern Munich jersey number confirmed

From Black and Yellow #13 to Die Roten #...

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Incoming Bayern Munich player Raphaël Guerreiro will don the #22 for the Bavarians. The Portuguese star, who has excelled both at left-back and in midfield for Borussia Dortmund, trades in his #13, which at Bayern is occupied by striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Guerreiro succeeds countryman João Cancelo in the #22, as the two-way fullback returns to Manchester City after his half-season loan in Germany. Previously the number was worn by defensive midfielder Marc Roca (now at Leeds United) and forward Serge Gnabry (now the #7).

Here’s to making a lot of Bundesliga opponents see double when they go up against him!

Looking for more insight on the recent transfer coming and goings? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below for our thoughts on the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, and a whole lot more:

