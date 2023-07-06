Shocker! Marco Reus steps down as Borussia Dortmund’s captain

Marco Reus has stepped down as the captain of Bayern Munich’s chief rival, Borussia Dortmund.

Originally made captain for the Black-and-Yellows at the start of the 2018/19 season, Reus served five hard campaigns as the on-field leader of his squad. Reus replaced former captain Marcel Schmelzer.

Oft injured, Reus has soldiered on trying to lead his side to a Bundesliga or Champions League breakthrough. However, while delivering five pieces of silverware to the Dortmund faithful, he has never won either of the big prizes.

Reus apparently made the decision on his own and advised his coach and management of his decision recently.

Despite his lack of success he looks back on his time as captain with some fondness stating, “I was allowed to wear this armband for five years with pride and honour. Thank you for your support over the years. I wish that Sebastian and Edin find a very good successor. I am sure they will succeed.”

With Jude Bellingham having left for Real Madrid it will be interesting to see who will be offered the chance to fill the leadership role in Dortmund.

As a side note, it was reported that at one stage that Reus almost transferred to Bayern, but the negotiations were called off when team leaders and German greats Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger spoke out against his addition stating that he he did not have “the winning gene.”

The lead photo depicts Reus’ last official moments as Dortmund’s captain.