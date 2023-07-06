 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Daniel Levy furious, wants to “make Bayern Munich bleed” to sign Harry Kane

By Ineednoname
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

According to a report by Sport Bild, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is furious about Bayern Munich trying to sign Harry Kane. The Spurs chairman and partial owner is particularly annoyed that Kane and Bayern have been talking to each other for months without their knowledge.

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly spoken to the England captain and offered him the goal of winning the Champions League, something Spurs naturally cannot provide. This has led to the current state of affairs, with Kane pushing for a move to Munich this summer.

Per Sport Bild, Levy wants to make Bayern bleed (their words, not mine) and will reject any offers even up to a hundred million euros. The chairman could even go the pig-headed route and ban Kane from making the switch at all this summer, willing to let him leave for free next year. This would naturally throw a wrench into Bayern’s plans, as the club needs a striker NOW, and Kane will have far more options (especially in England) next summer should he be forced to stay.

For now, all we know is that Karl Heinz-Rummenigge is personally leading negotiations for Kane and the board has decided to do everything they can to secure the player. We’ll see whether there’s a reasonable number that both Spurs and Bayern Munich can settle on before the transfer window ends.

