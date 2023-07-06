Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 52 — Bayern Munich’s potential pitfalls in pursuing Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane; Transfer rumors on Sadio Mané, Marcel Sabitzer, Leon Goretzka; and MORE!

While Bayern Munich is expected to have an impactful summer transfer window, this period feels like the calm before the storm.

Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro are signed, sealed, and delivered, while Kim Min-jae is expected to follow suit quickly (potentially by the time you read this!).

Otherwise, there is A LOT of rumbling, but not much action otherwise for the Bavarians. As it stands, this seems like a good time to take a step back and look at the big picture of what is going on — including the BPW staff earning another award (thanks to all of you!).

Let’s get to it:

Some thoughts on BPW nailing down another “Best Club Podcast” Award from World Soccer Talk.

Where things stand on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane — and why there are reasons to feel both optimistic and pessimistic. Plus, the new pecking order of things should Kane opt to stay put in London.

Addressing the bizarre situations with Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Marcel Sabitzer, and Sadio Mane.

Why the Leon Goretzka situation is likely coming to a head soon enough.

