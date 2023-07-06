Report: Tottenham Hotspur does not consider Bayern Munich target Harry Kane to be for sale

What if...there was zero chance that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane was even up for sale this summer? Would this all be a waste of time for Bayern Munich?

According to German outlet Abendzeitung, Tottenham Hotspur is not even considering a sale of Kane at this point — and Bayern Munich’s ridiculously low proposal for the English star probably did not help the situation:

According to AZ information, Tottenham Hotspur’s position on Kane has not changed so far: the player is not for sale. Only with a significantly higher offer than the previous 70 million euros could things move. It’s now up to Bayern bosses how badly they want Kane. The player wants to move to Munich, but nothing is decided at this point.

As of now, there are numerous reports from various news sources that indicate that Kane wants to move to Bayern Munich. That may all be true. However, there is the possibility that Tottenham is willing to let this season play out in hopes of convincing Kane to stay.

Losing Kane for the 2023/24 season would probably have some detrimental financial effect to Tottenham Hotspur’s bottom line, so the club could be rationalizing that it could actually be more valuable to keep him for this season (while having 12 months to try to convince him to stay) and risk losing him for free next July, than to selling him now for a fee they do not feel is worthwhile.

For now, the ball could be in Daniel Levy’s court.

