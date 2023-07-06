No indications from Sadio Mané that he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Sadio Mané has been reported to be one of Bayern Munich’s main candidates to be sold during this summer’s transfer window. His first season with the Rekordmeister after joining from Liverpool last summer was derailed heavily by a knee injury towards the latter stages of the Hinrunde, just before the November World Cup break. He missed out entirely on the tournament in Qatar with Senegal and never really regained his full form after marking his return to action for Bayern under Thomas Tuchel.

There have been recent reports speculating that the Senegalese captain could be sold to a Saudi Arabian club during the summer. Al Ettifaq and Al Ahli were two of the reported destinations; the former is now going to be managed by Steven Gerrard while former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino just joined the latter. Other clubs outside of the Middle East have also shown interest in Mané, but nothing is more concrete then just the speculative reports that have been doing the rounds.

Per information from kicker (as per @iMiaSanMia), Mané himself has shown no indications that he is planning on leaving Bayern this summer despite all of the links to Saudi Arabia. He didn’t get too many starts under Tuchel in the latter stages of the season during Bayern’s Bundesliga title run, but he’s recently said that he’s not too phased that his first season with the club didn’t exactly go according to plan.

“It was a very complicated season, it happens. It wasn’t a surprise, I expected things to be a bit complicated. It’s normal. I love challenges, & Bayern is a big challenge. It’s up to me to do everything to meet this challenge,” Mané had recently said while he was on vacation in his native Senegal.

With the evidence of having scored five goals from his opening five matches across all competitions and six more goals in the Hinrunde across all competitions before injuring his knee, there’s certainly reason to believe Mane can significantly improve upon his form from the second half of last season. Tuchel is still pushing hard to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham, but Mane could potentially benefit in terms of production playing alongside an actual striker, which was something he didn’t really get the chance to do last season bar playing with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a handful of occasions.