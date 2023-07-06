Report: “Breakthrough” has Bayern Munich feeling good on pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane

According to a report from Tz’s Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is feeling extremely positive about its pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane:

Internally at Bayern, there’s talk of a ‘breakthrough’ with a view to a potential deal for Harry Kane. There already was optimism last week — now according to club circles, ‘things are looking very good.’ Kane wants to join Bayern — and has made it absolutely clear. At Bayern, it is said that if he remains firm, he will be a FCB player in the near future. The people in charge will do the rest to make it happen.

Per kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich wants to get a deal done as soon as possible in order get the striker acclimated to what would be a new life in Germany. However, the Bavarians are willing to wait it out if needed — that is how much they value Kane:

Bayern would preferably like to have Harry Kane signed when pre-season begins mid-July, or at the latest for the Asia trip on July 24. However, the people in charge do not feel under pressure. It is said that even if Kane doesn’t come until August, then so be it.

