“He needs to figure out what’s more important” — Pundit ponders titles at Bayern Munich vs. records at Tottenham for Harry Kane

When it comes to a pros vs. cons list for Harry Kane when thinking about a transfer to Bayern Munich against a longer stay with Tottenham Hotspur, there is one primary theme that has risen to the forefront of most discussions: Would Kane prefer to have a better chance to win titles in Bavaria or chase Premier League records in London?

It is a fair and legitimate question for a player of Kane’s age (29, but turning 30 later this month) and his status in the game (one of the world’s best at his position).

For former player and current pundit Glen Johnson, Kane has to determine what means most to him.

“Everybody gives Harry stick for not winning trophies, so if he leaves Tottenham and doesn’t win anything, then it’s even more embarrassing. It’s a risky one. If Harry does move to Germany, then he is more than likely to win the Bundesliga and go far in the Champions League, so wherever he goes next, he needs to know that he’s going to win something,” Johnson told Betfred (as captured by London World). “The only reason why Harry would give up on the prospect of becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading goal scorer is to win trophies outside of England, which is a decision everybody would admire. For Harry to move himself and his family to a foreign country wouldn’t be an easy thing to do, but it would be a great sign of ambition from him.”

Johnson said the decision is just something that Kane needs to dig into his psyche over.

“He just needs to decide what’s more important to him right now, breaking the Premier League’s goalscoring record, which is something he will do if he stays in England, or go to Bayern and try and win the Bundesliga or the Champions League. He needs to figure out what’s more important,” Johnson remarked.

Whatever happens, Kane’s decision will send ripples through the competitive landscape in Europe and Bayern Munich could stand to be in a very powerful positions should the Englishman opt for a future in Germany.

