Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich’s third kit for the 2023/24 season goes 10 years back

Bayern Munich have had some interesting kits in recent memory, most notably their Oktoberfest themed kits which they have been doing for some time. If you wanted it to look more like the Lederhosen that’s normally worn at the festivities, then you might like the leaked images of Bayern’s 2023/24 third kit:

The third kit looks like it has a beige base color with what appears to be a subtle design of plants (from afar, it looks like it has a marble pattern), with brown/maroon colored font featuring the club’s old crest which was used from 1925 to 1938 and again from 1945 to 1954. If this kit looks oddly familiar, then you might be reminiscent of the 2013/14 away kits:

Bayern Munich 2013/14 Away Kit Unveiled New strip is inspired by Bavarian style and Oktoberfest. pic.twitter.com/k4uB5Ul01n — SOCCER7EVEN (@SOCCER7EVEN_S7) September 4, 2013

It looks alright, but what puzzles me is the apparent plant pattern on the shirt (if it’s not a plant of any kind, feel free to correct me in the comments and tell us what it actually is). If it was like the 2021/22 third kit (homage to the Bavarian Alps), okay. But plants? Not what I was expecting. If it’s a nod to something, what is it referencing? Someone tell me in the comments.