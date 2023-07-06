How much would Bayern Munich have paid West Ham for Arsenal FC-bound Declan Rice?

Bayern Munich once had defensive midfielder Declan Rice as a transfer target, despite signing Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig. The German Rekordmeister ultimately lost out to Arsenal FC in the race for West Ham’s UEFA Conference League winning captain; how much did the Gunners pay the club from the Thames?

Declan Rice to Arsenal, here we go! Deal in place between Arsenal & West Ham and Gunners sign their top target. ⚪️ #AFC



£100m plus £5m add ons. It’s the most expensive signing ever for Arsenal and most expensive English player ever.



Arteta & Edu, crucial to make it happen. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

It’s apparently £100 million + £5 million on add-ons for a total of £105 million, which is just over what Tottenham Hotspur want for Harry Kane. (Disclaimer: some of the figures are rough estimates, there may be some discrepancies). For context, West Ham were bought for £85 million in 2006 by an Icelandic consortium whereas Spurs were worth roughly £81.5 million when chairman Daniel Levy raised his total stake to 29.9% in 2000 which, in today’s prices, are equivalent to £157.3 million and £175.5 million respectively. In today’s world of high prices, Bayern are in a tough spot since the club is known for being cautious with the money reserves. In the case of Kane, however, Bayern need to spend big if they aim to achieve their goals.