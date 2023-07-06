Bayern Munich Frauen announce addition of more talent

Per a release from FCBayern.com, the Bayern Munich Frauen have signed forward/midfielder Jill Baijings from Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The 22-year-old player has agreed a contract with the club through 2026:

Baijings has been playing in the Women’s Bundesliga since the 2020/2021 season, initially at SGS Essen and most recently at Bayer 04 Leverkusen. She’s scored 10 goals in a total of 71 appearances in the league and DFB Cup, and the move to FC Bayern is the next step for the young talent. FC Bayern Women technical director Francisco De Sá Fardilha:

“Bayern Munich is a big club where attractive football is played and where I can develop further. That convinced me,” said Baijings, a Netherlands international. “I’m looking forward to competing for titles with FC Bayern and playing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time. Teammates from the national team who have already signed for FCB have told me nothing but positive things about Munich.”

According to the Bayern Munich release, one of Baijings’ major attributes is her versatility as she can play several positions.

“We’ve been closely following Jill’s development since her arrival in Germany. She’s made many appearances in the Bundesliga and has delivered impressively consistent performances in her games. Her flexibility and understanding of the game are very important for our way of playing football. Jill also has terrific pace and is able to finish impressively from different areas. With her desire to constantly improve and her positive energy, she will become a valuable part of the team,” said Bayern Munich Frauen technical director Francisco De Sá Fardilha.