Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch better than Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham?

If you’ve been following the situation of Ryan Gravenberch, he has not shown hesitation in giving interviews voicing his displeasure over the lack of game time at Bayern Munich. Another interview has come up involving the former Ajax midfielder…who is referred to as having “better qualities” than former Borussia Dortmund and newly-minted Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

What?!

(Quotes from Tz’s Manuel Bonke and Philipp Kessler via @iMiaSanMia)

Rafael van der Vaart (player’s agent) on Ryan Gravenberch: When he’s doing well and plays, I think he has better qualities than Jude Bellingham. When you sign a big talent like him, it’s normal that he needs time. The first year at Bayern wasn’t easy. It’s his first time playing abroad. In addition, the whole team didn’t work well.

What does van der Vaart propose to make Ryan better than Jude? You guessed it: more minutes (good luck with that, chief):

He just needs minutes. If he continues to play too little, it would probably be better to move. After his time at Ajax, it would’ve been better if he had made an intermediate step to a not so big club. I did the same back then at HSV — the pressure is not so big. He’s a great player. If I were Bayern, I wouldn’t sell him so quickly. A loan would probably be better. Ajax could take him back for one year — that’d be good. They would need him. He just has to play.

With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, or even Raphael Guerreiro in midfield (as of now), more minutes sounds like a tall order.