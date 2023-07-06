Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Juventus star Dušan Vlahović; Manchester City might launch shock bid for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; Shaky future for Kylian Mbappe at PSG?; Max Kruse almost landed in Philly?; and MORE!

All of the latest stories paint a very bright picture regarding a potential union between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

However, any good jaded Bayern Munich fan knows that just about anything can happen between now and when the times comes for the ink of Kane’s pen to touch paper. Heck, even Bayern Munich is planning that way and is reportedly keeping one eye on Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović.

Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and “several” Premier League clubs like Chelsea FC, Manchester United, and Tottenham are also monitoring the big Serbian:

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and various Premier League clubs are considering a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato. With the 23-year-old’s future seemingly uncertain, there are plenty of suitors, but the Serbia international isn’t a priority for any of those clubs. Juventus are open to letting the former Fiorentina frontman leave, especially as they haven’t been completely convinced by his performances so far, but it would take at least €90 million for a deal to happen. Bayern have considered Vlahovic after moves for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani fell through, but their priority remains Kane. Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal have all shown interest in Vlahovic, but none have yet made a serious move. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have also been mentioned, with Vlahovic seen as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe for Los Blancos, who would want the move to initially be a loan.

If Bayern Munich cannot get Kane, Vlahović seems like he could be the best “fit” for the Bavarians, who reportedly have some concerns about the Juventus forward and other options like Kolo Muani and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Kane is Bayern Munich’s guy...but Vlahović could be a very good contingency plan.

Manchester City could be looking to upset the apple cart and launch a massive bid over to FC Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie de Jong:

Manchester City are ready to test Barcelona’s resolve with a €110m bid for midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Ilkay Gundogan has made the reverse move on a free transfer already this summer.

De Jong has long been a target for Bayern Munich. However, nothing serious has emerged after some stories broke about a month ago, indicating the Bavarians could seek to make a move for the Dutchman.

For the first time, it appears that the door really might be open for Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain:

Al Khelaifi on Mbappé: “We do NOT want him to leave for free in 2024”.



“Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract”.



“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, it’s impossible”. pic.twitter.com/2n53QcOSLg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023

There was even more, as well:

Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Kylian Mbappé he has to decide next week or in two weeks. No more than this".



"If he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is OPEN".



"No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It's very clear", told Le Parisien. pic.twitter.com/0TJbsai4Gq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023

Bayern Munich seems to have its hands in just about everything right now when it comes to the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians are expected to be contenders for multiple players on the market in what could prove to be a make or break transfer window for Thomas Tuchel — and the club itself.

Let’s get to it! This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

The breakdown on what is going on with Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich has been consistently linked to Federico Chiesa, but what would need to happen for a move to go through and be successful.

Thomas Tuchel at odds with bosses over need for defensive midfielder?

Bayern Munich bosses frustrated with Alphonso Davies?

Bayern Munich’s center-back corps appears to be set. Is it good enough to win a Champions League title?

An ode to cargo shorts. Yeah, I am declaring war on my wife’s awful take.

Wolfsburg center-back Micky van de Ven could be inking a deal with Tottenham Hotspur shortly:

Understand Tottenham have submitted verbal opening proposal for Micky van de Ven. Negotiations ongoing now with Wolfsburg — not done deal yet. ⚪️ #THFC



No issues on personal terms, parties are close on contract details — up to Spurs and Wolfsburg. pic.twitter.com/tS3f9VpwyS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023

In what can only be considered a shocker, Max Kruse had interest from four MLS clubs (including the Philadelphia Union) before deciding on a move to SC Paderborn:

Sport Bild reporting Max Kruse turned down 4 #MLS clubs. The magazine says 4 teams - Philadelphia, St. Louis, Vancouver & NY RB - all wanted to sign him. But in the end the 35 yo elected to stay in Germany & sign a 1-year deal with Paderborn. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) July 5, 2023

The Union typically favors a 4-4-2 diamond formation, which conceivably could have seen Kruse be in play for the attacking midfield and striker roles. Philadelphia has already some nice talent there, though, so it appears this could have been a move where the veteran might have been seen as a rotational-player to make an impact off of the bench, ala Ilsinho a few years ago.

In this episode of the Flagship edition of Bavarian Podcast Works, Schnitzel and Tom discuss:

The realistic-ness of Harry Kane leaving Spurs for Bayern

What a Kane transfer would mean for Bayern and the Bundesliga

Kane alternatives for Bayern (Vlahovic, Osimhen, Kolo Muani)

Should Bayern loan out Mathys Tel or keep him this summer?

Is Bayern’s defensive shape now complete with Guerreiro + Min-jae in and Hernandez out?

Could Bayern still add a #6 midfielder in Kalvin Phillips?

The necessity for Tuchel to get the transfer decisions right in order to increase the longevity of his job security

Alphonso Davies’ struggles and comments about a potential move away from Bayern

Whether or not Konrad Laimer and purpose as a #6 in midfield or not

It appears that Robin Koch is headed to Eintracht Frankfurt on a one-year loan from Leeds United:

❗️Next one: Robin Koch said YES to @Eintracht ✅



➡️ It’s a one year loan

➡️ He rejected Leverkusen & Neapel

➡️ #MUFC was interested.



Last contract details will be clarified today. #LUFC



Koch on verge to join #SGE. Also via BILD. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/4FWmnA0lUA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 5, 2023

At one point, Koch was in the player pool for the German national team. One has to wonder that the team’s current state (in shambles) might have persuaded him to forego a loan Manchester United in favor of one in Germany where he can directly showcase himself for the Euro 2024 competition.

AS Roma could be getting close to landing former Bayern Munich flop and current Paris Saint-Germain bench player Renato Sanches: