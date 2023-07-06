Germany’s Toni Kroos comes to Hansi Flick’s defense

The house seems to be crumbling down on the German men’s national team. Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick’s tenure has not gone the way anybody has hoped, and with the knives coming out for him following the team’s poor run of international friendlies in June, one former national team player is coming to the coach’s defense.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos expressed both dismay at the results and faith in Flick’s chances to turn it around for RTL (via @iMiaSanMia).

“I feel a bit sorry for him — not only because I like him, but also because I know he’s a good coach. He’s very experienced, I know that he has an idea of how to get out of this situation,” the 33-year-old midfielder said.

Kroos had the opportunity to continue with the national team following former coach Joachim Löw’s exit after the 2021 EURO, but chose not to continue on under Flick. But evidently that’s not out of discord with the current manager, or with his former teammates — several of whom he captured the 2014 World Cup title with. It’s in their hands now — Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, and the rest of the rising generation — to help Germany rebound for the home turf EURO of next summer.

“I know most of the boys, they are much better than the recent results,” Kroos continued. “I absolutely trust Hansi to have a good tournament next year.”