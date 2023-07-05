Breaking: Tottenham offer ‘massive’ contract to Harry Kane in bid to ward off Bayern Munich interest

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to push to keep Harry Kane away from Bayern Munich, with a reported ‘massive’ contract offer now on the table, per The Guardian. David Hytner reports:

Tottenham have made a massive new contract offer to Harry Kane that would significantly improve his £200,000-a-week terms. But the club’s talisman has no immediate intention to sign it and will certainly not do so while the transfer window remains open

Two summers ago, when Kane famously agitated for a move to Manchester City, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy managed to keep his star player and the length of his contract at the time proved to be one of the compelling factors. This time around, though, Kane is entering the last year of his deal at Tottenham and striker-hungry Bayern have made securing the Englishman a priority.

From the report, Levy is apparently still optimistic that Kane will come around and decide that Tottenham is the ideal place to be — and would face growing discontent from the fans were he to let their star to depart. But after years of inconsistent performances, missing out on Champions League campaigns and now European competition entirely, plus the extraordinary rate of coaching churn, will Kane really be convinced by the arrival of Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu?

The answer will be provided by Kane’s actions. There’s a sense of once bitten, twice shy about the star striker, who has expressed a desire to win trophies and saw his last ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Levy apparently spurned.

And now Bayern have come calling. The Guardian report rates this Spurs extension as the ‘least likely’ of Kane’s options this summer. But as history has shown, Levy will certainly not make it easy for Kane to leave.

