Breaking: Bavarian Football Works wins Best Club Podcast on World Soccer Talk for the second year running

It’s official, Bavarian Football Works just picked up a second Best Club Podcast award from World Soccer Talk! BFW won last year’s competition after stiff competition from Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur podcasts but ultimately triumphed because of our huge audience. We pulled off the feat again this year, this time our 54% share of the votes being enough to fend off a late charge from Charlotte Soccer Show (focusing on Charlotte FC).

Host Chuck Smith and Bavarian Football Works once again take home top honors as Best Club Podcast for 2023. This Bayern Munich podcast fended off a strong showing from the Charlotte Soccer Show to hold on to the title, with 54% of the vote.

“The Bayern View“ also won the category for “Best YouTube Channel“ which means two Bayern entities won an award.

Once again, thank you to everyone who voted for BFW and the continuous show of support. Let’s aim for a treble next year. Mia San Mia!

– From your 2022 and 2023 World Soccer Talk Best Club Podcast winners