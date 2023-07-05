Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich pending completed medical

Bayern Munich is on the verge of fully completing the deal to sign SSC Napoli’s Kim Min-jae. Bayern is set to activate the center-back’s release clause of around €50 million euros to pry him away from Napoli to replace to void left by Lucas Hernandez’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the South Korean international is set to undergo the first phases of his medical today ahead of the move being made 100% official by both clubs. He also reported that the medical is not taking place in Munich, but did not specify where, exactly, it was taking place. This plan was revealed within the past couple of days as it’s been known for a while that personal terms had already been agreed with the player himself, it was just a matter of fine-tuning the finalized details between both clubs.

Per Romano, Min-jae is set to sign a five-year deal for Bayern, which would keep him with the Rekordmeister through the summer of 2028. Once this deal is made official, Min-jae would become Bayern’s second defender signed this summer after Raphael Guerreiro joined from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern’s third summer transfer overall as they also signed Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig. Technically, though, 90% of the Laimer deal was completed in the winter, so much so that the club had to crop out both Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic from the press release photos.

After Min-jae completes all phases of his medical, the club will likely officially announce his signing and have their full press release. Having this done within the next week or two would be excellent for Tuchel to be able to have him for a good chunk of Bayern’s preseason preparations for the upcoming season while they still push for a Harry Kane transfer.

