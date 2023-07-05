Noussair Mazraoui wants out of Bayern Munich, but won’t be sold unless Kyle Walker is signed from Manchester City

I have officially returned from my brief hiatus due to finals week and an injured wrist, but Noussair Mazraoui’s chances of returning to the starting XI seems dim because he wants a transfer away from Bayern Munich. The bosses know this and might consider a sale but will only do so when the Rekordmeister acquire Kyle Walker from Manchester City, otherwise the former Ajax man stays put:

Bayern have made it clear internally that Noussair Mazraoui, reportedly considering a move away, will not be allowed to leave as long as Kyle Walker is not yet a done deal. [Head coach Thomas] Tuchel is in constant contact with the Englishman. – Sport Bild journo Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Tuchel seems to be the main driving force for the race to sign Walker from the Citizens. The former Tottenham Hotspur fullback is a nice signing, but Mazraoui has already proved that he can perform on the highest level. Besides, RB is not the priority right now and Bayern need to spend the money elsewhere (cough cough striker cough cough).