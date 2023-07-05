Report: Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane ready to push club for quick move to Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s long-running desire to land Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could be making great progress.

While Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is still playing the role of roadblock by holding out for somewhere in the neighborhood of €100 million to €117 million for the striker, Falk is reporting that there is an existing “gentleman’s agreement” between Kane and Levy that would allow Kane to leave for a club outside of London.

Knowing that, Bayern Munich is solely honed in on getting Kane — and not any of the other options available on the transfer market:

Bayern’s ‘transfer committee’ has no meeting scheduled for this week to discuss other plans. The full focus is currently on trying to finalize a deal for Harry Kane.

For his part, Kane is — allegedly — ready to make the move now:

Kane would like a quick decision. Tottenham will go on a pre-season tour to Australia/Asia mid-July. In addition, Bayern’s pre-season camp in Tegernsee starts on July 15. Preferably, a decision would have been made by then, and not late in the window. Kane is ready this time to stand up to Daniel Levy and force his way out. If necessary, he would threaten to leave on a free next year.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is playing a key role in the transfer saga, as the coach is staying in communication with the English star via text. It was at a meeting last month where Kane expressed his willingness to move to the Bundesliga to Tuchel:

Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane are in constant contact. Both text each other so often. Tuchel had a personal meeting with Kane in the latter’s house in London last month. The striker was very impressed and clearly signaled his willingness to move to Munich.

One of the consistent themes of this pursuit has been the doubt that Kane actually wants to leave England — and risk missing out on breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal-scoring record. If Falk’s reporting is accurate, Kane is zeroed in on winning a Champions League title:

Kane expressed his motivation to move to Germany. He told Tuchel that he wants to win the Champions League with Bayern in the coming years - that would be his big dream, which is more important than money for him.

BFW Analysis

This is some in depth reporting by Falk. The Sport Bild journalist had some intricate details as to how things have evolved and how they progress moving forward.

The part regarding the “gentleman’s agreement” between Kane and Levy could be the key. There would be no better way to make an instant enemy of Kane than to break this type of agreement. Perhaps, Levy never thought things would get to this stage.

But here we are and Bayern Munich is poised and ready to make a mega-deal happen.

