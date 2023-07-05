 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Paris Saint-Germain ramping up Randal Kolo Muani pursuit, as Bayern Munich waits on Harry Kane

It looks like PSG is now going to go all out to get Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt.

FC Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is still hopeful they can sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer after sending a better, more lucrative bid than the first one they did that was worth 70-million euros plus add-ons.

Tottenham expectedly rejected Bayern’s opening bid and Daniel Levy is maintaining the stance that the England skipper isn’t for sale this summer, but Bayern’s bosses are working hard to make him see otherwise. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Uli Hoeness, Thomas Tuchel, and Jan-Christian Dreesen are working in concert with one another to try to make a deal happen this summer and Kane is well aware of how much of a fan Tuchel is of his.

Victor Osimhen, Dušan Vlahović, and Randal Kolo Muani remain to be alternative plans for Bayern should a move for Kane this summer be deemed too unrealistic. Bayern could, in theory, decide to have Kane agree to join on a free transfer next summer, but they need a striker now.

Per information from Le Parisien (via @iMiaSanMia), though, Bayern might very well have to cross Kolo Muani off of their alternatives list, as Pairs Saint-Germain is reportedly prioritizing a move for the Eintracht Frankfurt forward. Frankfurt have a €100m asking price for the 24-year old, which is a fee Bayern would really only consider spending on Kane; they do not rate Kolo Muani as highly and are well aware of how many other clubs are interested in signing him from Frankfurt.

PSG was also interested in Kane, but this was before it become understood that Kane himself would much prefer a move to Bayern. For now, PSG’s main rivals in trying to get Kolo Muani’s signature are Manchester United in the Premier League, as the player himself has previously said that he does one day dream of playing in England’s top flight and that just simply being French shouldn’t automatically mean he’d eventually want to join PSG.

