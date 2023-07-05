Report: Three clubs interested in Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané

According to a report from Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, there are as many as three clubs interested in Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mané.

Galetti also stated that Mané would consider a move away from Bavaria to Saudi Arabia, where Al Nassr is rumored to want the Senegalese attacker. After a tumultuous season with Bayern Munich, a change could be a good idea for the 31-year-old to get a fresh start:

️ Sadio #Mane, 3 clubs are in contact with the #BayernMunich player.



The left-winger considers the idea of landing to the Saudi League an option to be evaluated.



↩️ The club is open to hearing proposals to let him go: evolving situation.

However, not everyone is aligned on Mané’s desire to move to Saudi Arabia. Liverpool.com captured a report from the Daily Mail regarding Mané’s status and it seems as if the veteran might not be willing to make the jump to Saudi Arabia — even for a boatload of cash:

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mané is being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia this summer but he is unlikely to be willing to move there, according to the Daily Mail. Bayern Munich would be happy to let the player leave after a disappointing and injury-stricken debut campaign in Germany, with the Bundesliga giant willing to cash in. Jordan Henderson and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though, the same report states, could be two of Steven Gerrard’s first targets as Al-Ettifaq boss after he was appointed at the Saudi Pro League club.

Should Bayern Munich find a way to move Mané in the coming weeks, it would allow the flexibility to make a move for a player like Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, who has recently been linked to the Bavarians.

