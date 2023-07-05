Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings: July 2023

Welcome back to Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings! In the July 2023 edition of his newsletter, the Bayern Munich player details what’s been going on during the offseason.

No rest for the weary

Four weeks of my vacation have now passed. Like the summer holidays in school days, the vacation goes by very quickly. I especially enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I also often go golfing, play tennis and, of course, travel with my wife Lisa and our horses. But, as you can imagine, the competitive athlete in me never really sleeps. Home training is in full swing again. Specifically, I have to complete a running program for basic endurance. We run with a heart rate monitor and have different units on the program. Sometimes longer with a moderate heart rate, sometimes shorter and with intervals in the upper heart rate range. As a result, I’m already on first name terms with the regional forest paths I’ve never really loved running, but it’s just part of the job. And my good fitness has helped me a lot throughout my career.

“Coolers” you like!

For many years I have been deeply involved in all facets of health, including healthy eating and fitness. As you know, I am sharing this journey with you and I hope that one or the other inspiration will come along. In the Müller Mail I simply call this section health delicacies. In my Bavarian homeland, a delicacy is understood to mean “something particularly good” or a “treat.” You guessed it, I’m a big fan of delicacies So much for the introduction. Now to the point. Summer is here, the weather is hot. You can imagine that heat and especially body temperature is a big factor in competitive sports. In order to continue to be efficient, “staying cool” is an important motto.

(Continuation) Why? The body is programmed to keep its temperature around 37 degrees. If it gets hotter, the primary response is to sweat to cool back down. For this, the body requires considerable energy and resources. In short, you need a higher heart rate for the same performance because the body is otherwise busy. In this way, we reach our individual limits more quickly. That can make a huge difference in a 90-minute football game.