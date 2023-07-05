Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool urged to get Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer; Real Madrid already wants Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai; FC Barcelona to bring back Neymar?; Jonas Hofmann makes big BuLi move; Bayern gives up on pursuit of midfielder; and MORE!

Liverpool FC has been urged by pundit Stan Collymore to bring in Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer:

Stan Collymore has urged Liverpool to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer after Manchester United rejected the chance to bring him in. The 29-year-old spent last season on loan with the Red Devils. Now, he is reportedly available for a surprisingly cheap fee this summer. It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is looking to add another quality midfielder to his Liverpool squad after signing Alexis Mac Allister in June. For example, as reported by Football365, Nice star Khephren Thuram has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield. However, after signing Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool have scaled back their interest. Now, Collymore thinks his former club should go for Sabitzer instead, who put in some good performances for Man Utd last term. With Klopp now reportedly open to selling Thiago this summer, he could look to bring in the Man Utd reject as a replacement for him. Collymore certainly thinks so. Speaking to Caught Offside, he insisted Sabitzer’s cut-price on the cheap is too good an opportunity to miss. “There have been recent reports that Bayern Munich are happy for the Austrian to leave permanently for a fee of just €15m (£12m),” Collymore said. “If that is true, I cannot believe Manchester United haven’t snapped their hand off already. If they’re not going to take Bayern Munich up on it, I wonder if Klopp will think about it. He’s proven he can play in the Premier League and that fee is almost too good to turn down, especially when it’s senior international-level midfielders you’re in the market for.”

Sabitzer is coming off of a very strong 2022/23 season and should be appealing to many clubs — especially because he could be available for a discounted price.

Xabi Alonso is building a juggernaut at Bayer Leverkusen isn’t he?

Well, sort of, anyway.

At a time where RB Leipzig is being decimated and Borussia Dortmund is making moves that fans are unhappy about, Alonso’s side is just efficiently adding pieces to help the team make the jump to the next level of contender in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann will be making the move to Die Werkself:

Yes, Jonas Hofmann on verge to join @bayer04fussball. Confirmed. First call @kicker.



➡️ B04 will trigger a release clause of around €10m

➡️ Last details have to be clarified

➡️ Documents not signed yet. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/OMtfUxHFbp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 4, 2023

Despite the fact that Liverpool just signed former RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, Real Madrid is keeping close tabs on the skilled Hungarian:

Real Madrid will continue to monitor new Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai with a view to a future transfer.

Szoboszlai is a dynamic talent, but how he is perceived globally will likely depend on how he fares after his first two seasons in England. The first campaign might require an adjustment (or he could step in and dominate like Erling Haaland) and if so, fans and pundits alike would be expecting him to have a strong second season in the Premier League once fully acclimated.

If Szoboszlai has two down years, we can expect his name to disappear from Real Madrid’s transfer list.

Bayern Munich seems to have its hands in just about everything right now when it comes to the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians are expected to be contenders for multiple players on the market in what could prove to be a make or break transfer window for Thomas Tuchel — and the club itself.

Let’s get to it! This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

The breakdown on what is going on with Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich has been consistently linked to Federico Chiesa, but what would need to happen for a move to go through and be successful.

Thomas Tuchel at odds with bosses over need for defensive midfielder?

Bayern Munich bosses frustrated with Alphonso Davies?

Bayern Munich’s center-back corps appears to be set. Is it good enough to win a Champions League title?

An ode to cargo shorts. Yeah, I am declaring war on my wife’s awful take.

Bayern Munich gave up its interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo because the club believes he is set on a move to Chelsea FC:

TRUE✅ FC Bayern were interested in Moises Caicedo (Brighton), but the Club decided that they don‘t make a bid. Bayern believe that the player already has an agreement with Chelsea @SPORTBILD @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 4, 2023

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg added his own account of the situation as well:

FC Barcelona might be thinking of bringing back Neymar:

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on an agreement that would see Neymar return to his former club, according to beIN SPORTS. Neymar remains the most expensive transfer of all time after PSG activated his €222 million release clause, a move which plunged Barcelona into crisis, according to the club’s economic vice president Eduard Romeu. Barca panicked, paying over the odds for potential Neymar replacements like Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, and eventually lost Lionel Messi on a free to PSG as a result.

Speaking of Neymar, he cannot seem to stay away from controversy (admittedly it is not always his fault, but this story below...is 100% on him — check out CNN’s story):

Brazilian authorities said on Monday that soccer star Neymar was fined 16 million reais ($3.33 million) for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil. The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday. A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the matter. His residence is located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state. Mangaratiba’s environmental body said in a statement on Monday that environmental infractions were made “in the construction of an artificial lake at the mansion.” Besides the fine, the case will be probed by the local attorney general’s office, the state civil police and environmental protection office, among other environmental control bodies.

Tottenham Hotspur could be getting serious about Wolfsburg center-back Micky van de Ven:

Tottenham are speaking to Wolfsburg about Micky van de Ven. Negotiations ongoing for option revealed here last week. ⚪️ #THFC



Both Tapsoba and van de Ven remain in Tottenham list, talks ongoing. https://t.co/fW7Tlv1KZk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

Bayern Munich was briefly linked to Van de Ven, but those rumors never really amounted to anything serious.

In this episode of the Flagship edition of Bavarian Podcast Works, Schnitzel and Tom discuss:

The realistic-ness of Harry Kane leaving Spurs for Bayern

What a Kane transfer would mean for Bayern and the Bundesliga

Kane alternatives for Bayern (Vlahovic, Osimhen, Kolo Muani)

Should Bayern loan out Mathys Tel or keep him this summer?

Is Bayern’s defensive shape now complete with Guerreiro + Min-jae in and Hernandez out?

Could Bayern still add a #6 midfielder in Kalvin Phillips?

The necessity for Tuchel to get the transfer decisions right in order to increase the longevity of his job security

Alphonso Davies’ struggles and comments about a potential move away from Bayern

Whether or not Konrad Laimer would work as a #6 in midfield or not

