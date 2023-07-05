Waiting to get Harry Kane on a free transfer in 2024 will be a grave mistake for Bayern Munich

On Monday, a report broke that Bayern Munich might try to pass by this summer transfer window and get Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane on a free transfer in 2024.

That would be incredibly naive.

Aside of the silliness of throwing away another season where the team cannot be a real Champions League contender without a star striker, why would Kane — an Englishman — forego the chance to pick whatever team he wants to play for on the island, to move to Germany as he steamrolls toward the age of 31?

Another year in the Premier League will put Kane that much closer to Alan Shearer’s record and that will give him even more incentive to stick around, while also being in a better spot to win Premier League and Champions League titles.

But...what clubs could offer him a better situation than Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024? Let’s take a look:

Chelsea FC : Kane could play under familiar face Mauricio Pochettino once again and make his run at the record, while being bolstered by a team that might be capable of winning a Champions League title by that point.

Kane could play under familiar face Mauricio Pochettino once again and make his run at the record, while being bolstered by a team that might be capable of winning a Champions League title by that point. Manchester City : You might laugh, but Erling Haaland might not be someone who will stick around that long in any one location. Long linked to both Real Madrid and...Bayern Munich, Haaland might have another dominant season in England and then decide it is time to change clubs once again.

You might laugh, but Erling Haaland might not be someone who will stick around that long in any one location. Long linked to both Real Madrid and...Bayern Munich, Haaland might have another dominant season in England and then decide it is time to change clubs once again. Manchester United : It might seem like a long shot, but the Red Devils can pretty much pay Kane whatever he wants.

It might seem like a long shot, but the Red Devils can pretty much pay Kane whatever he wants. Arsenal FC : The Gunners are a squad on the rise...and might need a player just like Kane to become a legitimate threat for European glory.

The Gunners are a squad on the rise...and might need a player just like Kane to become a legitimate threat for European glory. Liverpool FC: After the Reds fail to win a Premier League crown and a Champions League title this season, things could get desperate and Kane could be the missing piece to experiencing UCL greatness once again.

All of those options make more sense than Bayern Munich for Kane. If — and it is still a huge if — Kane really is open to leaving England, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain could also outdo the Bavarians with a massive salary offer.

Waiting until next summer could prove disastrous for Bayern Munich. If Kane really is open to a move, the Bavarians need to act now.

