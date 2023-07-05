 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Grass Works: Bayern Munich’s new hybrid grass arrives

It’s happening!

By CSmith1919
Lawn care in the Allianz Arena Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

Transfer alert: Bayern Munich has announced its formal deal with a hybrid grass mix to occupy the space on the pitch at the Allianz Arena.

At the time of this post, the grass was not available for comment, but we do know that the move was a long time in the making, as the club suffered through a horrid season in terms of grass quality.

Now, a new lead groundskeeper and a new hybrid grass system should be able to eliminate much the nonsense we saw last season — especially after the NFL game, which wrecked the pitch to the point where it had to be replaced:

It will be interesting to see how the players like the new surface. By all accounts, this is the wave of the future and how stadium grass systems will be deployed moving forward. The hybrid mix should help with durability and player safety. Now, it is just a matter of getting the team back in the stadium to really test it out.

