Bayern Munich target Victor Osimhen hints at staying with SSC Napoli

Victor Osimhen has been on Bayern Munich’s radar for the better part of the past couple of of months, though he’s been considered to be a secondary option to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. Thomas Tuchel wants to bring a striker to Bayern during this summer’s transfer window and Kane has been his top prospect all along, though the club has alternative options in Osimhen, Duscan Vlahovic, and Randal Kolo Muani.

Osimhen is the natural number two target for Bayern if Daniel Levy and Tottenham continue to hold firm in their stance that they do not want to sell Kane for any price this summer and would rather risk losing him on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires. At this current juncture, the latter seems like it’s the more likely outcome even with Bayern preparing a second, much larger bid for Kane after having their first one swiftly rejected by Tottenham.

Now, even a move for Osimhen could grow increasingly unrealistic, too, as the Nigerian striker recently spoke about his future and hinted at possibly staying with SSC Napoli for the time being.

“I’ve never seen a more football-crazy city than Naples. The Neapolitans show all their love for footballers. Children love me, many people admire me, idolize me by wearing a replica of my mask. The hard work I’ve done for them has paid off. Now they’re showing me that they admire me for it,” he told Nigerian-based outlet Soccernet (via SportBild).

Napoli’s talisman tallied 31 goals across all competitions en route to their first Serie A title in 33 years as well as having a solid outing in the Champions League, where they were ultimately outed by AC Milan in the quarterfinals. Osimhen’s current contract with Napoli runs through June 2025 with a current market value of €120.00m. He could be more of a risk signing than Kane, but with what he’s said, he might not even be as open to leaving Naples as it once seemed.

“This is my first major trophy as a professional. Now I’m addicted to titles. I can’t wait for the new season to start. For me, there is no better place than this. I’m very happy that I made the right decision to come here,” Osimhen added, further alluding to possibly staying beyond this summer.