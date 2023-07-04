 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show is here! Tom and Schnitzel have takes for days! Check it out now!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch could be sold, but Liverpool exits race

Bayern Munich could sell Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Holland U21 v Georgia U21 -EURO U21 Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool FC has exited the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Rumored to be interested in the disgruntled Dutchman for months now, Liverpool has moved on to another target per Plettenberg. However, Bayern Munich could still be willing to sell off the 21-year-old this summer:

News #Gravenberch: Liverpool is definitely OUT of the race! But talks between the club and the players management took place.

➡️ Instead, Romeo Lavia one of the priorities for #LFC!

Important to say: Gravenberch is not unsaleable for Bayern!

Aside of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, and AC Milan have all been rumored to have interest in Gravenberch, but no concrete offers have emerged.

Gravenberch status at Bayern Munich slips further into doubt with each passing day it seems. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer appear to be the three primary options for Thomas Tuchel, while Raphael Guerreiro and Jamal Musiala are other options, who could be called upon.

It seems as if Gravenberch might have trouble getting the playing time he desires at Bayern Munich even this season. If that is the case, the Dutchman could push for an exit by the end of the summer transfer window.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 313 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works