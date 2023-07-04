Report: Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch could be sold, but Liverpool exits race

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool FC has exited the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Rumored to be interested in the disgruntled Dutchman for months now, Liverpool has moved on to another target per Plettenberg. However, Bayern Munich could still be willing to sell off the 21-year-old this summer:

News #Gravenberch: Liverpool is definitely OUT of the race! But talks between the club and the players management took place. ➡️ Instead, Romeo Lavia one of the priorities for #LFC! Important to say: Gravenberch is not unsaleable for Bayern!

Aside of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, and AC Milan have all been rumored to have interest in Gravenberch, but no concrete offers have emerged.

Gravenberch status at Bayern Munich slips further into doubt with each passing day it seems. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer appear to be the three primary options for Thomas Tuchel, while Raphael Guerreiro and Jamal Musiala are other options, who could be called upon.

It seems as if Gravenberch might have trouble getting the playing time he desires at Bayern Munich even this season. If that is the case, the Dutchman could push for an exit by the end of the summer transfer window.