Update: Bayern Munich has been plotting Giorgi Mamardashvili move for a while

Update — July 4th, 12:55PM EDT: Mamardashvili has been in the works for quite some time

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Bayern Munich’s interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili has been simmering for a while now:

TRUE✅ FC Bayern scouted keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (22) several times (first call @FabrizioRomano). there was also contact between the agents and Marco Neppe (37), the technical director of Bayern. But: In the current goalkeeper-situation at Bayern, a Transfer is not an issue — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 4, 2023

Bayern Munich might be assembling a goalkeeping Voltron.

With Manuel Neuer, Yann Sommer, Sven Ulreich, Alexander Nübel, and Johannes Schenk currently rostered, it would seem that Bayern Munich would be seeking to get rid of some bodies in the goalkeeper room instead of add some, right?

However, you might consider that the team might soon have two goalkeeper coaches, so maybe this is just the new normal. Either way, the Bavarians have been linked to Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is 6’6” (1.98m) and just 22-years-old.

The source of this information is not exactly one to be trifled with either — it’s Fabrizio Romano:

EXCL: Giorgi Mamardashvili is now on FC Bayern list. One more club keen on Georgian goalkeeper after English and Italian clubs interest #Bayern @LashKokiashvili Bayern busy with different priorities but Mamardashvili is 100% in the list. Personal terms won’t be an issue.

We can assume that three of the aforementioned goalkeepers will hit the road in the coming weeks with Sommer and Nübel likely to be sold and Schenk a possibility for a loan.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also issued his own information via Twitter:

Yes, #FCBayern is monitoring Mamardasvhvili confirmed! First call: @LashKokiashvili.



New details:

➡️ Internally he is seen as a possible long-term successor to Neuer

➡️ But: Sommer & Nübel are considering a departure now

➡️ That's why it's not excluded that Bayern will become… pic.twitter.com/XFBVHqU4Vs — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 4, 2023

As for Mamardashvili, he will have to be patient if he moves to Bavaria. At this point, we do not know if Neuer can fully get back to where he was before his injury — and how long he might be able to stay at a top level if he does make that full recovery.

It could be...years.

You might be asking...”how serious is this?”

Well, this 90Min.com — affiliated account says in

Is that source legitimate? The term “apparently” is the best we can offer up at this point:

According to my sources, #GiorgiMamardashvili and his agent are in Munich right now ✈️ pic.twitter.com/FN1zMHTqxE — Saginashvili Salome (@s_saginashvili1) July 4, 2023