 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show is here! Tom and Schnitzel have takes for days! Check it out now!

Filed under:

Update: Bayern Munich has been plotting Giorgi Mamardashvili move for a while

What’s going on here?

By CSmith1919 Updated
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam - FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images

Update — July 4th, 12:55PM EDT: Mamardashvili has been in the works for quite some time

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Bayern Munich’s interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili has been simmering for a while now:

Original Post

Bayern Munich might be assembling a goalkeeping Voltron.

With Manuel Neuer, Yann Sommer, Sven Ulreich, Alexander Nübel, and Johannes Schenk currently rostered, it would seem that Bayern Munich would be seeking to get rid of some bodies in the goalkeeper room instead of add some, right?

However, you might consider that the team might soon have two goalkeeper coaches, so maybe this is just the new normal. Either way, the Bavarians have been linked to Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is 6’6” (1.98m) and just 22-years-old.

The source of this information is not exactly one to be trifled with either — it’s Fabrizio Romano:

EXCL: Giorgi Mamardashvili is now on FC Bayern list. One more club keen on Georgian goalkeeper after English and Italian clubs interest #Bayern @LashKokiashvili

Bayern busy with different priorities but Mamardashvili is 100% in the list.

Personal terms won’t be an issue.

We can assume that three of the aforementioned goalkeepers will hit the road in the coming weeks with Sommer and Nübel likely to be sold and Schenk a possibility for a loan.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also issued his own information via Twitter:

As for Mamardashvili, he will have to be patient if he moves to Bavaria. At this point, we do not know if Neuer can fully get back to where he was before his injury — and how long he might be able to stay at a top level if he does make that full recovery.

It could be...years.

You might be asking...”how serious is this?”

Well, this 90Min.com — affiliated account says in

Is that source legitimate? The term “apparently” is the best we can offer up at this point:

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 312 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works