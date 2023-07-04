Report: Harry Kane “only wants to join Bayern Munich”, but Tottenham Hotspur might not let him leave

Bayern Munich could be looking to ramp up its pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and should be submitting a new offer in the coming days.

That much, we already had an idea about.

However, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg says the situation is much more serious than some fans might think. While Bayern Munich is taking a no-nonsense approach to this pursuit, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy might not be prepared to sell Kane at all:

News #Kane: Bayern in direct contact with Tottenham! A new offer is still planned. ➡️ Boss Rummenigge in charge! He’s now leading the negotiations with #COYS ➡️ Neppe has convinced Kane to join Bayern this summer! Kane’s signal: He ONLY wants to join Bayern! The problem for #FCBayern at this stage: The bosses don’t know exactly whether Tottenham will let him leave at price X - or whether he is unsaleable. #Kane ➡️ That’s why Bayern is also discussing the possibility to convince Kane on a transfer in 2024 - as a free agent ➡️ But main priority remains: Kane transfer now! First offer was rejected: Around €70m + add-ons.

The uncertainly is a bit disconcerting. It will take a massive haul of money to get Kane and the last thing that Bayern Munich needs is to be strung along if Tottenham Hotspur has no intention of selling Kane.

At this point, there is a risk of that exact scenario.

Nothing...is ever easy.

