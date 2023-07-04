Bayern Munich’s Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to ‘reactivate his network’

Bayern Munich‘s legendary executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is well aware of the challenges that the team will be facing over the next few years as transfer fees become more astronomical by the day. Finding true gems via scouting efforts is extremely difficult and if we find someone, ‘well-oiled’ teams can pay much more to lure the player away. In certain markets, it appears that Die Roten need a stronger pull.

Rummenigge who just came back to resume work at Bayern is looking to ‘reactivate his network’ as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is looking to 'reactivate his network', including player's agent Giovanni Branchini who acts as intermediary and could help Bayern with transfers deals especially in the Italian market [@altobelli13, @cfbayern, Bayern-Insider] pic.twitter.com/39cLxfpDuR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 15, 2023

A connection with Giovanni Branchini would be very beneficial to Bayern. Branchini is an Italian player’s agent who has represented Ronaldo, Romario, and four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf to name a few. Having a powerful and influential name work alongside Rummenigge who also played in Italy for Inter Milan could be a game-changer and could attract more Serie A players to pursue a career in Bavaria.

What are your thoughts on this connection? Let us know in the comments below!

Looking for more insight on the recent transfer coming and goings? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below for our thoughts on the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, and a whole lot more: