 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show is here! Tom and Schnitzel have takes for days! Check it out now!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to ‘reactivate his network’

So much for retirement. The man is on a mission.

By Soundz58
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich‘s legendary executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is well aware of the challenges that the team will be facing over the next few years as transfer fees become more astronomical by the day. Finding true gems via scouting efforts is extremely difficult and if we find someone, ‘well-oiled’ teams can pay much more to lure the player away. In certain markets, it appears that Die Roten need a stronger pull.

Rummenigge who just came back to resume work at Bayern is looking to ‘reactivate his network’ as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

A connection with Giovanni Branchini would be very beneficial to Bayern. Branchini is an Italian player’s agent who has represented Ronaldo, Romario, and four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf to name a few. Having a powerful and influential name work alongside Rummenigge who also played in Italy for Inter Milan could be a game-changer and could attract more Serie A players to pursue a career in Bavaria.

What are your thoughts on this connection? Let us know in the comments below!

Looking for more insight on the recent transfer coming and goings? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below for our thoughts on the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, and a whole lot more:

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 311 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works