“It’s not worth talking about”: Thomas Muller asks Bayern Munich fans to curb their excitement about Harry Kane

In between chilling at home and golfing with Gareth Bale, Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller found some time to answer some questions about the transfer window. Speaking to Bild, the 33-year-old remained nonchalant about the prospect of signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer. In Muller’s own words, “as long as something is not done, it’s not worth talking about.”

Given that Twitter has been on the frizz for the last couple of days, here’s what Muller said on the subject, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Thomas Müller on Harry Kane rumours: "I've actually told myself that as long as something is not done, it's not worth talking about."



Asked if he likes Kane as a player, Müller said with a laugh: "I don't know anyone that doesn't like him"



As someone who’s been around for a while, Muller knows that all the talk in the media is just that — talk. No matter how many rumors you may get about Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich, if the two clubs can’t find a deal then it simply won’t happen. While many fans already seem to think that Daniel Levy will eventually budge for a number under 100m euros, it’s hardly that simple. The Spurs chairman could stonewall all bids, or maybe Real Madrid could gatecrash the party and swoop in for Kane in place of Mbappe. Kane himself could change his mind, and decide he wants to go to an English club on a free transfer next summer. All options are still open.

The transfer window only just opened in Germany and there’s a long time left to go. As we’ve seen before, these kinds of major dealings tend to be far from predictable. So, maybe fans should take a page out of Muller’s book, and be a little more reserved when it comes to these rumors. On a personal level, no one would benefit more from a potential Kane transfer than Thomas Muller himself — if he can control his excitement, then so can you.