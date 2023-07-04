Report: Arsenal interested in signing former Bayern Munich defender Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo was a solid loan addition to Bayern Munich’s ranks from Manchester City for the second half of the season, but it had become increasingly clear as the season came to a conclusion that Bayern did not want to buy him on a permanent basis from City.

The Portuguese defender had a well-publicized falling out of sorts with Pep Guardiola before the winter transfer window, partially aiding in his desire to be loaned out for the second half of the season. Of course, he missed out on City’s treble-winning triumph, but was a much-welcomed added piece of depth for Bayern’s Bundesliga title run-in.

Bayern would’ve had to pay City around 70-million euros for a permanent signing of Cancelo, which is a fee they were not interested in paying, even though Benjamin Pavard is a top candidate for sale this summer. Ironically enough, there is loose interest from Bayern in City’s Kyle Walker, but nothing at this point is concrete as the main focus had been completing the deal for SSC Napoli’s Kim Min-jae since Lucas Hernandez is joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Per information from kicker’s Georg Holzner, Arsenal is interested in signing Cancelo from Manchester City this summer. Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff see the Portuguese international as a viable solution for one of their wide back roles, especially on the right side. Ben White occupied the right back role for most of the season, but he’s a center-back by trade. Elsewhere in the depth chart for right back, Takehiro Tomiyasu isn’t expected back from injury until the beginning of September after having to undergo a knee operation. Arteta needs an experienced player for that position and Cancelo fits the profile perfectly for them.

In the event that a Cancelo transfer falls through, Arsenal also have RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs and Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey on their shortlist for potential transfers this summer. Arsenal is also on the verge of completing the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United, who was on the top of Tuchel’s shopping list for the summer transfer window, as he wanted to sign both a striker and defensive midfielder. Movements in the market have changed the prioritization and as of now, Konrad Laimer, Raphael Guerreiro, and (soon) Min-jae have been signed; no midfielders or strikers.

