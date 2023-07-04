If Bayern Munich’s bid for Harry Kane fails, Dušan Vlahović’s price tag could be palatable

As the days grind on, the skepticism is growing around a potential acquisition of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane by Bayern Munich and some fans are already looking toward alternatives.

One of the most mentioned names has been Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and the Serbian attacker could be a very affordable option for the Bavarians.

However, there is competition for the 23-year-old and it could be fierce. Most recently, Chelsea FC and Real Madrid have been linked to Vlahović.

Chelsea launched a €60 million bid for Vlahović per Corriere della Sera (as captured by 90Min.com):

Chelsea have seen a €60m bid for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović knocked back, with the Serie A side looking to recover the €70m they paid to sign him.

In addition, Calciomercato (as captured by 90Min.com) is reporting that Real Madrid might try to bring in Vlahović as a bridge for this season. Los Blancos are banking on getting Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in 2024, so a one-season fix might be required:

Long-term Mbappe admirers Real Madrid are waiting to try sign the Frenchman in 2024 and could fill their striker gap with a loan move for Juventus’ Dusan Vlahović.

It has been rumored that Bayern Munich has both Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen rated ahead of Vlahović, but both players will be far more expensive than Serbian. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is reportedly seen in the same light as Vlahović in the club’s squad planning pecking order.

