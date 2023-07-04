“Not going to be easy” for Bayern Munich to get Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

Bayern Munich’s next offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is expected to be a significant increase from its laughable opening bid, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano does not think it is going to be easy for the Bavarians to get Kane.

Romano took to his YouTube channel to lay out exactly what is going on between Bayern Munich, Kane, and Tottenham Hotspur and explained the next steps (as transcribed by FootballFanCast).

“During the week Bayern for the very first time submitted a bid for Harry Kane, €70 million plus add-ons, absolutely not enough to convince Tottenham. It was not even a negotiation. Tottenham immediately said no to that kind of possibility, and they didn’t consider that bid as something concrete or serious,” said Romano. “Now they want to try again for Harry Kane, so they will take some time, then they will submit a new proposal, let’s see if it is going to be verbal or official, but Bayern will try again for Harry Kane. It’s not going to be easy because Tottenham want to fight to keep the player and Levy will make it more than complicated, but Bayern want to try again.”

For some fans, this is going to bring back vibes of Bayern Munich’s one-sided interest in Declan Rice. While there is an art to negotiations, another lowball offer might not be well received in England — or with the Bayern Munich fanbase.

