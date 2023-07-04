Bayern Munich youngster Torben Rhein to stay at SC Austria Lustenau another season

At one point, Bayern Munich midfielder Torben Rhein was the gem of the club’s youth system, but the youngster fell on hard times and has not returned to that “treasured” status.

As such, Rhein will spend another season on loan at SC Austria Lustenau, where he appeared in 26 games across all competitions and registered three assists. Rhein played mostly as a central midfielder (No. 8), but did shift over to the attacking midfielder (No. 10) and defensive midfielder (No. 6) on occasion.

“I already know the club and feel extremely comfortable here. So I came to the decision that another year at Austria made the most sense for me. I’m happy that it worked out now and I can continue playing in Lustenau,” Rhein said in a statement released by the SC Austria Lustenau website. “I have big plans and I definitely want to take the next steps this year. I wanted to stay because I feel like I’m not done here and I can definitely play better than last year. I really want to show that.”

Sporting director Alexander Schneider was also happy to have Rhein back in the fold.

“We are very happy that Torben will spend another year with us. Even if last season wasn’t always perfect for him personally, he showed from the start what an extraordinary footballing talent he has and how he can help the team,” said Schneider. “However, I find his character and outstanding professionalism at least as important. Torben immediately integrated into the team and has a very high reputation among those responsible, teammates and those around the club. We all quickly agreed that this story did not end with last year and that we wanted to add another year to it. Thanks also go to FC Bayern, who helped with this project.”