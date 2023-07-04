Daily Schmankerl: AS Roma has one current and one former Bayern Munich midfielder in its crosshairs; Chelsea plotting Kylian Mbappe move?; Manchester United striking out on Rasmus Højlund; The Aaronsons are invading Germany; and MORE!

AS Roma has some Bayern Munich flavored choices for its central midfield during this summer transfer window. Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking at Marcel Sabitzer and former Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches to help fill out his midfield depth chart:

Renato Sanches and Marcel Sabitzer are among Roma‘s alternatives to Davide Frattesi, but the Giallorossi need PSG and Bayern to pay part of their salaries if they join on loan. José Mourinho needs a Mezzala, a box-to-box midfielder to strengthen the team in the middle of the park in 2023-24 and former Academy Player Frattesi is on top of Roma’s agenda. Monday’s printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms the Giallorossi will only sign Frattesi if Sassuolo set their asking price to €30m. Having a 30% clause on the next sale, Roma would only pay €21m to get the Italian midfielder. If Sassuolo sell Frattesi to another club for €40m, then the Giallorossi will cash in €12m. Gazzetta confirms PSG’s Renato Sanches is one of the alternatives to Frattesi, but Roma need the Ligue 1 giants to pay part of his €6m-a-year salary if the Portuguese moves to the Stadio Olimpico on loan. The same goes for Sabitzer, who returned to Bayern Munich after a disappointing spell at Man United in 2022-23. The Austria international earns €12m per season, a fee Roma can’t afford alone.

Sabitzer is a consummate professional and should help any team that acquires him. Sanches has been...mercurial. His potential still remains, but he has had trouble putting it all together on the pitch. That said, the Portuguese midfielder could likely benefit from a chance of scenery.

Manchester United has been shot down multiple times by Atalanta on bids for Rasmus Højlund:

Manchester United have seen two offers rejected by Atalanta for Rasmus Højlund but are continuing their pursuit of the Danish striker, 90min understands. United’s dream scenario for the summer was to add an experienced first choice striker, as well as a younger prospect of Højlund’s ilk to fix the position for the long-term. But budgetary restrictions are making matters difficult for them in negotiations. The club’s ownership situation has still not been resolved by the Glazer family, despite the process lasting eight months and counting. Sources close to Atalanta indicate United made a first offer worth around €35m (£30m) for Højlund last week, which was knocked back by the Serie A outfit, and a follow up bid of €48m (£41m) has also been rejected. Atalanta are asking for €75m-€80m (£64m-£69m) to consider selling at this stage. Previous reported demands of €100m to sell the player were not deemed serious by United. 90min understands that United are not prepared to be held to ransom, and are willing to go to €60m (£51.5m) but not much further to sign the player before the new season. Højlund’s camp believe United’s valuation is fair and the player wants to move to Old Trafford. Højlund has previously admitted he is a United fan, saying earlier this year: “I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Man Utd fan. So, personally, [playing for them] would be one of the biggest things for me.”

Juventus and Napoli are also allegedly interested in signing Højlund. The Sun is reporting that Manchester United is going to submit a third offer as well.

Olympique Lyon is going to challenge AC Milan for Chelsea attacker and USMNT star Christian Pulisic:

AC Milan and Lyon have both made bids for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, 90min understands. Pulisic has entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is one of a number of players who are allowed to leave the club this summer. Chelsea have already raised over £200m through sales this window and the Blues hope to take that figure closer to £300m by the end of it. There has been interest in Pulisic from across Europe. Teams in Germany, Spain and Turkey have all voiced an interest in the 24-year-old, but sources have confirmed to 90min that it is Milan and Lyon who have made the first formal moves. The two clubs are both keen to sign Pulisic on a permanent deal this summer and are now in talks with Chelsea, who are braced for a significant loss on the £58m they paid to sign the American from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Interest from Milan has been more prominent in recent weeks and the Serie A side are understood to believe Pulisic would prioritise a move to San Siro this summer.

Bayern Munich seems to have its hands in just about everything right now when it comes to the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians are expected to be contenders for multiple players on the market in what could prove to be a make or break transfer window for Thomas Tuchel — and the club itself.

Bayern Munich announced that Daley Blind will not be coming back to the club, but he might already have a new gig, The Dutchman could be heading to Girona:

Girona are closing in on their second signing of the summer, with former Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind close to a deal. According to Sport, the 33-year-old is already looking for a house in Girona, with an agreement between the club and Blind all but official. He left Bayern Munich on a free after his contract expired. Blind joined Bayern in January after leaving Ajax, and was part of their side that won the Bundesliga, although he made just five appearances. Blind would bring valuable experience, versatility and a stylistic fit to the team. Blind is excellent with the ball at his feet, something Michel Sanchez likes to see from his defenders. The Dutchman can also play anywhere across the backline or in midfield, which is a handy trait for any manager.

Chelsea FC could be plotting a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe:

Chelsea will enter the race to sign Mbappe this summer and are ready to offer €120m plus two players in exchange. Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Christian Pulisic are all possible makeweights.

According to Marca, Mbappe is laying out some massive demands:

Kylian Mbappe has warned suitors that he wants a package worth €240m to join a new club this summer. Real Madrid have abandoned trying to sign the Frenchman this summer and are focused on landing the PSG man on a free transfer next year.

Brenden Aaronson aka the #MedfordMessi (credit: @HulkUnionSmash) will be probably be plying his trade in Germany next season, as he seems set on a move to Union Berlin for a loan assignment:

Yes, Brenden Aaronson is on verge to join @fcunion - confirmed. First call: @mcgrathmike.



Details:



➡️ One year loan without an option to buy

➡️ No medical yet

➡️ Last paperwork’s have to be finalized. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/WU7j09ilYQ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 3, 2023

Brenden’s brother Paxten plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. #BROTHERBRAWL

