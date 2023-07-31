Report: FC Barcelona eyes Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané to replace Ousmane Dembélé

According to a report from Sport (as captured by Barca Universal), FC Barcelona is assembling a group of potential replacements for Ousmane Dembélé, who is expected to leave for Paris Saint-Germain.

One of the names on Barca’s list to replace the Frenchman is Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané:

With talks of Ousmane Dembele moving to Paris Saint-Germain gaining weight, Barcelona appear to be already looking at possible candidates to replace the 26-year-old winger. Dembele has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with PSG and Barça have been notified of the same already. Should the French champions pay his €50 million release clause by the end of the day, he will be on the move. As per the report, one of the names Barcelona could potentially look at to replace Dembele is Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. Sane, whose current market value stands at €65 million, is a versatile player with plenty of experience at the highest level from his time at Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Furthermore, his time at City under Pep Guardiola might help him get familiar with Barça’s system fairly easily and a reunion with former teammates Ilkay Gundogan and Eric Garcia should also help with his adaptation.

Sané, however, is just one of the names on the list, which includes Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso, Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna, and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

As of now, Silva is considered the top choice given the long-term rumors linking him to FC Barcelona, but Sané would present an interesting selection for the Catalans.

Looking for more thoughts on Bayern Munich’s winger situation? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: