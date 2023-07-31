Bayern Munich boss jets to London in hope of snaring Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

The next chapter of Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane starts momentarily.

Club CEO Jans-Chrstian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe have flown to London in hopes of striking a deal with Tottenham for the English striker. After Friday’s meeting was cancelled by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, the Bavarians will try to get the transfer deal done today:

: Technical Director Neppe has arrived the airport! CEO Dreesen too.



Bayern bosses on verge to meet Daniel Levy today … #Kane



Plettenberg added more context here as well:

Full text of the tweet is available here:

❗️Bayern bosses Dreesen and Neppe on their way to London NOW - to meet Spurs boss Levy Neppe has arrived the airport a few seconds ago. #Kane ➡️ Dreesen & Neppe, very good and respectful relation with #Levy. There are concrete negotiations for days. That’s a crucial development compared to the previous weeks. ➡️ Bayern want to finalize the deal this week as reported. Kane is only waiting for an agreement between the clubs. ✅ @SkySport_Ben | @SkySportDE

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau broke down the aim for Bayern Munich in taking the flight this morning and how Levy’s stance on a sale might be changing (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern’s ‘clear goal’ is to reach an agreement with Tottenham for Kane this week. Thomas Tuchel, Ange Postecoglou & Kane himself want a quick end to this saga. Clubs are in contact, talking to each other professionally - signs are pointing towards an agreement soon. Levy has now realized that Kane wants to go to Bayern and that he has to sell him this summer because extending the contract is not an option for the player - so it’s now mainly about money. Bayern want to stick to their internal limit of €100m but are also clear that this transfer would not fall through in the end because of a few million. The club is determined to fulfill Tuchel’s wish to sign Kane - the earlier the better.

So...what should Bayern Munich fans do now? They wait:

(cues piano music)

What do Bayern fans dreams of? When they take a little Bayern snooze Do they dream of mauling Dortmund? Or Harry Kane in his Lederhosen suit Don’t you worry your pretty Bavarian head Were gonna get Harry back to Säbener Straße and a cozy hybrid grass bed And then were gonna celebrate our new striker Kane And that will hopefully end the Thomas Tuchel’s attacking pains Kane Kane Oh Kane Kane Kanie Kane Kane But if Levy decides he wants to be a hardass and ruin the season....well then we’re sh*t outta luck.

