Bayern Munich and Manchester City reach impasse over Kyle Walker’s transfer

Stalemate in transfer talks.

Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have made it their business to sign Kyle Walker from Manchester City. The 33-year-old has been courted by the Bavarians for, what, a month now? But anyone hoping for an immediate transfer for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man will have to wait because things have gone silent:

There has been no movement in the negotiations with Manchester City over Kyle Walker in the past few days. City want to keep the player and extend his contract. Bayern’s priority at the moment is Harry Kane, but the interest in Walker is still there. Patience is needed

– Bild as captured by @iMiaSanMia

Bayern are about to meet with Tottenham in the hopes that the clubs can agree to a transfer fee for Harry Kane. But they haven’t given up on Walker just yet; in addition to the two England players, the Rekordmeister are also eyeing a goalkeeper which would then allow Yann Sommer to transfer to Inter Milan.

