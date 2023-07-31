Bavarian Podcast Works S6E3: Germany’s World Cup woes; An update Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane; Is Dayot Upamecano going to get phased out?; Bayern Munich’s shaky preseason is a little concerning; and MORE!

The preseason has not been so kind to Bayern Munich just yet.

Similarly, the World Cup served up a gut punch to Germany in the form of a stunning defeat at the hands of Colombia (The Revenge of James Rodriguez?).

With Harry Kane’s pursuit ongoing and Manuel Neuer still trying to get into form, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Bayern Munich — and let’s not think about Germany being in an elimination match against South Korea (where have we seen this before?).

Needless to say, we have plenty to chat about, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode of the BFW Flagship Show:

Germany’s shocking defeat and why there might be organizational issues with development at the DFB.

A quick update on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane.

Dayot Upamecano could find himself on the bench for Thomas Tuchel.

Why the preseason is a little concerning — even if the results do not mean a damned thing.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.