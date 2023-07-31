Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation keeps getting more complex

When Yann Sommer leaves Bayern Munich in favor of Inter Milan (and all indications are that it is truly a matter of “when” and not “if”), the Switzerland international will become the third player to leave the club’s incredibly crowded goalkeeper room this summer.

As for who Bayern Munich ultimately gets to join injured starter Manuel Neuer and his good buddy Sven Ulreich, the possibilities are up in the air. According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Yassine Bounou and David Raya are both highly regarded by the Bavarians (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Yassine Bounou is a concrete alternative for Bayern. The Moroccan is much more open to a move to Munich than David Raya. Bono can also imagine joining Bayern on loan, but Sevilla are unlikely to accept that. Bayern are unwilling to spend a big fee on a goalkeeper this summer because it’s still unclear when and in what condition Manuel Neuer will return.

The situation with Raya is puzzling for so many reasons as Brentford FC seems to dead set on getting a big fee in return for their goalkeeper, while Arsenal FC is also reportedly in the mix for the Spaniard. Why would Bayern Munich want to engage in a bidding war or even pay a hefty amount for another goalkeeper? That remains unclear, but the Bavarians clearly are serious about Raya:

Bayern had concrete talks with David Raya, his agent and Brentford in the past few days and showed everyone involved a clear plan. The club offered a loan deal with option to buy, which was rejected by the goalkeeper on Sunday. Bayern’s offer was mainly turned down by Raya. Brentford want £40m, but were not completely against a temporary loan. Bayern are looking for alternatives, although Raya is not completely off the table. Bayern will give Raya some time to rethink, they don’t believe that Arsenal are serious about signing the Spaniard.

Whatever happens, Bayern Munich will likely seek to get another body on the roster before the summer transfer window ends. But, what type of player will be? A dependable veteran capable of a spot start? A goalkeeper of the future? Or maybe someone whose profile fits somewhere in between?

There are decisions to be made and sure Thomas Tuchel will work closely with the club executives to figure out what might work best.

