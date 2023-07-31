Alphonso Davies happy to play left-back at Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies is one of the most exciting players on Bayern Munich’s roster. The 22-year-old Canadian international is also one of the Bavarians’ most prized assets — whose long-term role and future at the club has become one of the talking points of this summer’s transfer window.

Off the field, Davies, whose contract runs through 2025, has so far held off an extension that at one point seemed imminent. On the field, Bayern have brought in Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphaël Guerreiro — and wouldn’t Davies prefer playing further up the pitch, as he does for the Canada men’s national team?

Not so, according to the man himself.

“I never had these conversations with [manager Thomas Tuchel],” Davies said recently of any positional demands for CBS Sports Golazo (via @iMiaSanMia). “For me, wherever he puts me on the pitch I’m happy. I’m happy with the position I’m playing as a defender.

“For me personally I enjoy my position. The attacking, the defending, the way we play, it gets me the opportunity to play higher up the pitch. Left back is the position for me right now.”

Maybe Real Madrid will have to put their hopes elsewhere.