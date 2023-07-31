Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Arsenal to do battle on Brentford’s David Raya?; Liverpool, Real Madrid in running for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe; Yann Sommer to Inter Milan makes sense; FC Barcelona preps shocker for Joao Felix; James Rodriguez news; and MORE!

Hmmm...Brentford’s David Raya has emerged as Bayern Munich’s choice to play the role of back-up to Manuel Neuer (and maybe goalkeeper of the future) at the club.

Fabrizio Romano says that Bayern Munich is 100% focused on Raya, which seems odd...but here we are:

Despite talks with many goalkeepers, Bayern are now 100% focused on David Raya trying to find a way to make it happen with Brentford



Bayern want new goalkeeper by the end of next week as Yann Sommer is also waiting to join Inter. pic.twitter.com/RKTHUtOnYQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

However, not everyone thinks Bayern Munich is willing to pay what it will take to get Raya:

Bayern bosses appreciate David Raya's ball playing qualities. The club is unwilling to pay a high fee for a goalkeeper this summer. They're looking for a similar profile/magnitude to Yann Sommer [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 30, 2023

ℹ️ David #Raya was a candidate but a possible transfer is close the be off now for Bayern. Therefore: Still no light for Sommer.



➡️ As reported: Bayern, not in the situation to spend a high fee for a new No. 1 in this window.



Bayern was always evaluating more options. Not… pic.twitter.com/eMpibOFoJc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 30, 2023

In addition to all of that, Arsenal FC could make a play for Raya as well:

EXCL: Arsenal exploring deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. No bid yet but #BrentfordFC aware of interest. #FCBayern also pursuing but 27yo keen to join #AFC. #NFFC considering Matt Turner; gap in valuations but dialogue ongoing @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/0D69bVZ75Q — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 30, 2023

Raya is a fine player, but the cost is what is sort of concerning — especially because it is unclear just how much Neuer will be playing and where Alexander Nübel might fit into things upon return from his loan at VfB Stuttgart.

To add one more iron to this fire, Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou is also still on Bayern Munich’s radar:

With Sommer on his way to Inter, #Bayern have to find a new goalkeeper to replace the one.



#Bounou is climbing positions in their list and an official contact for the GK is expected already in the next hours.



#Sevilla are open to hear proposals. ⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/ZJhugt45UW — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 30, 2023

It looks like Liverpool FC is prepared to take a massive swing and attempt to get Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe on a loan assignment:

As reported by the Mirror, the Reds are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to bring the French superstar to Liverpool on loan. As a result, the Premier League club is interested in loaning the 2018 world champion, who is under contract in Paris until 2024, for a season. The future of the 24-year-old has dominated the international transfer market for weeks. With Mbappé not wanting to renew his contract, he could leave PSG on a free transfer next summer. Apparently, the French international should already agree on a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. PSG, on the other hand, does not want to lose its star striker on a free transfer. The French capital club are said to have recently accepted a €300m offer from Al-Hilal, but Mbappé has declined any talks with the Saudi Arabian club, according to L’Équipe.

That is certainly just the kind of move that would upset the balance of power in world football, but don’t count out Real Madrid just yet (per AS via 90Min.com):

PSG may be forced to reach out to Real Madrid to try and negotiate the immediate sale of forward Kylian Mbappe, who has rejected all interest from elsewhere so far this summer.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer seems locked into a move to Inter Milan and the transfer makes sense to just about everyone:

Former Napoli midfielder Valon Behrami feels that Bayern Munich and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer will be well-suited to replacing Andre Onana at Inter Milan. Speaking to Italian broadcaster DAZN, via FCInterNews, the Swiss international specifically named Sommer’s ability to play the ball with his feet as a reason why the 34-year-old could be a very able replacement for Onana at the Nerazzurri. “He’s the best profile around to replace Onana,” the former midfielder said of Sommer. “He’s very good with the ball at his feet, he’s like an extra defender and has a lot of personality moving the ball around.”

Related The devilish detail that might keep Yann Sommer at Bayern Munich

It’s not quite “Here we go” territory just yet, but it’s close for FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain:

BREAKING: Ousmane Dembélé says yes to Paris Saint-Germain! Initial green light to the proposal has arrived



PSG verbally agreed five year deal with Dembélé’s agent.



PSG have sent formal letter to inform Barcelona, now trying best way to close the deal — depends on timing. pic.twitter.com/a0EE3iMEtf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

Interestingly, Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo moving to Barca could be part of the equation if Dembele’s move goes through:

In case Ousmane Dembélé leaves Barça and accepts Paris Saint-Germain move, part of the budget could be used for the new right back with João Cancelo as top priority #FCB



Iván Fresneda is the other option in Barça list.



…Cancelo has always been and remains the priority. pic.twitter.com/9PAtp8PYz2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023

Related Thomas Tuchel knows what Leroy Sane is capable of for Bayern Munich

Ah...back from vacation and (somehow) completely worn down!

Hell with that, though, it is time to rap about Bayern Munich and all of the craziness that has been going on with the club. Let’s take a look at what is going on in this episode:

Some thoughts on why Bayern Munich really might be in the final hours of life without a world class No. 9. A deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry appears to be in play.

Why there is no way Bayern Munich should be looking to spend any significant cash on a back-up goalkeeper — even if there are some red flags being raised with Manuel Neuer’s recovery.

Exploring the potential sale of Sadio Mané, the rumors about Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry being available...and how that could all mean that Bayern Munich is looking at another big purchase this summer (even if this dolt if content to ride it out with Sané and Gnabry.

FC Barcelona could be prepping to make a big move by bringing in Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix:

Barcelona will make a ‘bomb signing’ before the end of the transfer window, with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix expected to be made once a few sales have been completed.

Felix’s reputation has taken a bit of a hit over the past few years, but Atleti still has a high price tag on him, which could be a roadblock for the Catalans.

Related Bayern Munich can say goodbye to the Champions League if this report is true

Former Bayern Munich attacker James Rodriguez continued his career odyssey as he has inked a contract with FC Sao Paulo in Brazil:

The world tour of the former World Cup top scorer and Bayern pro James continues! The Colombian, who was recently without a club, has signed a two-year contract with top Brazilian club FC Sao Paulo. The 32-year-old has been stationed in the ninth country since leaving home as a teenager. James was loaned to FC Bayern from 2017 to 2019 by Real Madrid, which once paid 75 million euros for the offensive player to AS Monaco. However, the Munich team refrained from buying, although James (43 Bundesliga games/14 goals, 15 assists) played well, especially under coach Jupp Heynckes. The star had previously played in Argentina (CA Banfield) and Portugal (FC Porto) at the 2014 World Cup. After his engagement in Munich, positions in England (FC Everton), Qatar (Al-Rayyan) and Greece (Olympiacos Piraeus) followed. Rarely did he live up to expectations.

Rodriguez’s career has been in a downward spiral since taking the loan from Real Madrid to Bayern Munich. The Colombian has never lived up to the potential many thought that he has and he did a lot of self-damage along the way with his antics and passive aggressive behavior.

It seems inevitable that he will eventually move to MLS — and thoroughly disappoint whatever fanbase gets overly excited for him.

Here comes the rain again

Falling on my head like a memory

Falling on my head like a new emotion

I want to walk in the open wind

I want to talk like lovers do

Want to dive into your ocean

Is it raining with you?

Marco Reus has a new look for next season pic.twitter.com/8xdYFhXnOW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 29, 2023

What is it with German national teams and underachieving? In case you missed it, Germany dropped a 2-1 contest to Colombia and Melissa Ortiz was, well, ecstatic: