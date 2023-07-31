Matthijs de Ligt rates first season at Bayern Munich, talks where he can improve

After an excellent first season with the club, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt gave himself a solid grade, but maybe was a little too hard on himself.

Most observers rated his inaugural campaign in Germany as nothing short of fantastic, but the Dutchman expects more from himself.

“2 (rating). Because unfortunately we as a team didn’t show everything we can - including myself . I would say I’ve learned a lot in one year at Bayern and developed as player & person,” De Ligt told Sport 1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Nevertheless, there’s still room for improvement. Winning just one title is not FC Bayern’s goal. We know we’re capable of more and that’s what we have to show this season.”

De Ligt would like show a little bit more of a well-rounded side to his game this season.

“There are always things to work on – as a defender, mainly on defending, but I also aim to score more goals from set pieces, for example. I think I need to do more with my heading,” said De Ligt. “With assistant coach Anthony Barry, we work in training to ensure that our set pieces are generally more dangerous. I can contribute.”