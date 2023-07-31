 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Flagship Show Podcast has dropped! Check it out!

Filed under:

“Significant gulf in valuation” of Harry Kane looms over Bayern Munich’s talks with Tottenham

Bayern are making a strong push to close this out. Will it be enough?

By zippy86
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Lion City Sailors - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are locked in on acquiring Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, and discussions are advancing this week between the two clubs. Although the Bavarians seem to be trying everything, it sounds like it’s still a matter of money: Bayern reluctant to fully open the purse strings, Tottenham perhaps expecting it will happen before the end.

The deal seems so close, yet so far. Bayern’s latest reported package — €93m or £80m — is still just a bit shy of that mythical three-figure number in euros. But now that Sadio Mané has been sold to Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr, it could make the Bavarians more open to hitting the big €1-0-0...million.

Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has the report:

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau concurs: good feelings, but no agreement.

The interesting part of this is that Bayern might be relying now on Kane himself to put more pressure on Tottenham for a transfer. Could Kane, a consummate pro still smarting from his last attempt to rock the boat, really start agitating? Or will Bayern give in to make sure this protracted and very public pursuit of the English superstar striker wasn’t all in vain?

Looking for some more insight on the Harry Kane situation? Check out our latest Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show Podcast on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 572 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works