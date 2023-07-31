“Significant gulf in valuation” of Harry Kane looms over Bayern Munich’s talks with Tottenham

Bayern Munich are locked in on acquiring Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, and discussions are advancing this week between the two clubs. Although the Bavarians seem to be trying everything, it sounds like it’s still a matter of money: Bayern reluctant to fully open the purse strings, Tottenham perhaps expecting it will happen before the end.

The deal seems so close, yet so far. Bayern’s latest reported package — €93m or £80m — is still just a bit shy of that mythical three-figure number in euros. But now that Sadio Mané has been sold to Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr, it could make the Bavarians more open to hitting the big €1-0-0...million.

Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has the report:

Bayern indicated they'll make a new offer. They will ask Kane to put pressure on Spurs after it. Still no agreement close. Spurs-Bayern talks will continue this week. Bayern may be able to go higher than originally planned after selling Sadio Mane on preferable payment terms. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 31, 2023

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau concurs: good feelings, but no agreement.

Bayern bosses are confident the transfer of Harry Kane will happen, although there was still no agreement between clubs following today's meeting in London [@kerry_hau] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 31, 2023

The interesting part of this is that Bayern might be relying now on Kane himself to put more pressure on Tottenham for a transfer. Could Kane, a consummate pro still smarting from his last attempt to rock the boat, really start agitating? Or will Bayern give in to make sure this protracted and very public pursuit of the English superstar striker wasn’t all in vain?

