 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Check it out!

Filed under:

Breaking: Bayern Munich to reel in as much as €30 million for Sadio Mané as medical is set for Monday

Bayern Munich is about to turn the page on the former Liverpool star and current Bavarian bust.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Kawasaki Frontal v Bayern Muenchen - Preseason Friendly Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is set to make the sale of much maligned attacker Sadio Mané to Al Nassr official, upon the Senegalese international passing his physical on Monday in Dubai.

The move will close the Bayern Munich chapter of Mané’s career, which was wholly unfulfilling at best and massively disappointing at worst. The bright side of this entire ordeal for the Bavarians is that Al Nassr is set to pay the German Rekordmeister €28 to €30 million for Mané, which is a terrific fee for a player who was wildly inconsistent last season on the field and disruptive in the locker room:

If you are looking for a more indepth dive into Sadio Mané’s exit and what that might mean for Bayern Munich’s winger group moving forward, check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below. We’ve got all of that talk and a whole lot more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 563 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works