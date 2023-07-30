Breaking: Bayern Munich to reel in as much as €30 million for Sadio Mané as medical is set for Monday

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is set to make the sale of much maligned attacker Sadio Mané to Al Nassr official, upon the Senegalese international passing his physical on Monday in Dubai.

The move will close the Bayern Munich chapter of Mané’s career, which was wholly unfulfilling at best and massively disappointing at worst. The bright side of this entire ordeal for the Bavarians is that Al Nassr is set to pay the German Rekordmeister €28 to €30 million for Mané, which is a terrific fee for a player who was wildly inconsistent last season on the field and disruptive in the locker room:

News #Mané: Final transfer fee confirmed: €28-30m with possible bonus payments included ✅



Mané will pass his medical on Monday in Dubai as reported. @SkySportDE https://t.co/zG5O07YMpN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 30, 2023

