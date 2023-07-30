Thomas Tuchel touts Serge Gnabry as ultimate Bayern Munich player

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has zero time for the sentiment that Serge Gnabry should be sold off.

In fact, the manager thinks that the Germany international brings so much to the the table that he is exactly the type of player that the club needs — and not one that should be pushed off to the highest bidder.

“Serge has everything a successful team needs. He is hardworking and a great person. As a coach, you can be very happy to have him on your team,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

In recent weeks, some stories have floated that indicate that Gnabry could be sold off — if another club comes calling for him. However, it seems like that talk is way premature.

Tuchel seems to be planning with Gnabry for the immediate future and could lean on the 28-year-old to provide his attacking punch to the lineup — especially if the rumored deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane hits a snag.

As of now, Gnabry is going to be in the wing mix with Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, and maybe Mathys Tel. Theoretically, that should be enough to power the club’s wide positions in the attack.