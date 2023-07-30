 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Leon Goretzka or Konrad Laimer? Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich on his midfield partners

Is there only room for one of this powerful duo in Bayern’s midfield?

FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Times are a-changin’ in Bayern Munich’s central midfield. The one constant? Joshua Kimmich — who, whether he settles in to a more advanced position than he’s played in the past, is likely to remain the focal point under Thomas Tuchel.

Who will partner Kimmich is more of an open question, and so far, it looks like it could be new arrival Konrad Laimer and not Kimmich’s long-time pivot partner Leon Goretzka.

Kimmich took some time to talk up both teammates after the Bavarians’ 1-0 friendly win over Kawasaki Frontale as part of the team’s Audi preseason tour.

“I know exactly what Leon is capable of,” Kimmich said of Goretzka in comments captured by Tz journalist Manuel Bonke (via @iMiaSanMia). “He’s an incredibly important player for us — especially with the way he plays football. His physique and goal threat are two very important components.”

On the other hand, Laimer, the fresh face from RB Leipzig who arrived as one of the summer transfer window’s free transfers, has also impressed.

“He is generally someone who invests a lot and brings energy on and off the ball,” Kimmich said of the former Leipzig star. “He also tries to take his actions. He approaches things with self-confidence and I think that’s very good.”

Whatever happens in midfield this season, though, Kimmich is sure to remain at the center of it.

